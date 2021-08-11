Uncle, nephew dead; fight breaks out at scene; deputies injured
An uncle and nephew died in an apparent murder-suicide shooting near the 900 block of Chippewah Drive in North Laurel on Wednesday morning. Relatives notified of the deaths on scene screamed in shock and collapsed as bystanders tried to support them.
Around 9:10 a.m. the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the North Laurel home on the report of shots fired, Investigator J.D. Carter said. Medics found two black men shot — one in the front yard and one in the backyard — Carter said.
“It’s still early in the investigation, but we believe it is a murder-suicide,” Carter said.
Ucurtis Pollard, 52, and Brandon Pollard, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall confirmed. Two other men and a child were at the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not outside when the shootings occurred, Carter said.
Brandon Pollard’s body was found in the back yard, and his Uncle Ucurtis Pollard’s body was in a truck parked in the front of the house when officials arrived on scene.
It appeared that both died from gunshot wounds to the head, Sumrall and Carter said. Investigations determined that Brandon shot Ucurtis then turned the gun on himself, JCSD reports.
A witness saw a man, believed to be Brandon Pollard — enter the home with a gun. The witness said he had done something like this before.
“He’s been kind of a menace,” the witness said on the condition of anonymity. “I heard a bunch of shots fired off and a lady driving by at the time saw the whole thing and was screaming.”
While deputies were on the scene, a violent fight broke out between two bystanders, one of which was the son of Ucurtis and the other who was a there to support other family members. Ucurtis Pollard, of the same name as his father, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Two investigators sustained minor injuries during the fight and were treated at a minor care clinic.
Sheriff Joe Berlin, also on scene, said the department was deeply saddened by the shooting and thanked all of the entities who responded to the scene.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the surviving relatives,” Berlin said.
This is the third shooting death in a week in Jones County and the second murder suicide in a month’s time.
