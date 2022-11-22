Mississippi State Fire Academy Instructor Chief Shannon Sandridge has made a video to demonstrate the dangers of frying a turkey that is not fully thawed, with too much oil, at a temperature that is too high.
The three most common mistakes when it comes to operating an outdoor turkey fryer, he shows, are:
• Overfilling the pot with too much oil
• Overheating or not monitoring the temperature of the oil
• Using a frozen turkey
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
“There have been three fire deaths because of unattended cooking so far in 2022,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “Let’s keep that number from going up over the few days. A staggering number of kitchen fires start every year on Thanksgiving due to improper frying of turkeys – all of which could be easily avoided.”
Residences can be made safer by installing multiple smoke alarms. Local fire departments can often provide and install the devices for qualifying homeowners, Chaney said.
Other tips from Sandridge:
• Operate on a hard flat surface
• Keep children and pets away
• Completely thaw and pat dry turkey
• Protect your hand and slowly lower in the oil
• Keep the oil at 375 degrees Fahrenheit
