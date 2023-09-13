The University of Southern Mississippi Shatterproof Student Association will host a panel discussion “Addiction as a Disease” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the Joe Paul Student Theater, located in the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus. The free event is open to the public and is being hosted in conjunction with National Recovery Month.
The panel discussion will include input from local addiction professionals and individuals with a lived experience with addiction, including Dr. Charles Richardson, an addiction psychiatrist from Hattiesburg; Jan Moore, a licensed professional counselor from Hattiesburg specializing in addiction; Freddie Humphrey of Hattiesburg, a peer support specialist at a treatment facility who has experience with addiction; and Dr. Michael Madson, a USM professor of psychology, licensed psychologist and SSA adviser.
The SSA is made up of students devoted to combating the stigma of substance use disorder (addiction) through peer-based education. The group takes its lead from the national organization, Shatterproof, whose mission is to reverse the addiction crisis in the U.S. by transforming addiction treatment, ending addiction stigma and empowering and educating communities.
“We’re tremendously grateful to have the opportunity to host this event,” said Sophie Denton, student president of SSA. “It is one of our group's goals to come together and talk about how we can reduce the stigma around addiction and educate the public on what really is happening in the life of someone with this disease.”
It is rewarding to see USM students combating the stigma associated with addiction and recovery to create an environment on campus that supports individuals struggling with these concerns, Madson said.
“The panel organized by SSA is a great way to begin the discussion around addiction by including the voices of professionals and individuals with lived experience when addressing the common beliefs and assumptions around addiction,” he said.
For more information about the event, contact Denton at sophie.denton@usm.edu or Madson at michael.madson@usm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.