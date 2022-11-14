The Laurel Museum of Black History and Arts became one step closer to its grand opening in February. University of Southern Mississippi School of Social Work students volunteered to help paint the museum Saturday.
Southern Miss professor Dr. Rhonda Smith, who hails from Laurel, said she saw a need at the museum and involved her students in the renovations process.
“That’s what we do as social workers — we see a need in the community and act,” Smith said. “This was something that our community needed, and this place is bringing awareness to civil rights and African American history.”
Museum Director Marian Allen, who was a social worker for 25 years, said she felt honored to have the help and support of the USM students. Savannah Legaspi, a senior from Amory in the school of social work at USM, said she was glad she was able to help paint the museum.
“I think social work is the helping profession, and coming out to help, we didn’t think twice about it,” Legaspi said. “From what Ms. Allen explained to us about the museum, community involvement is needed, and the educational part is needed in the community as well.”
Dymonde Washington, a USM social work student from Brookhaven, said the museum was good for people her age to get a sense of what life was like during the civil rights movement.
“I think about my grandmother at 70 years old and what she had to live through,” Washington said. “I’m learning what my grandmother went through in the civil rights era. This museum basically tells the history that we don’t hear often.”
For Allen, the museum is “a vision come to life,” Allen said. “I’ve had this vision since 2020 and our grand opening will be Feb. 1, 2022—the first day of Black History Month.”
Along with some renovations, Allen has started decorating and curating the museum. One of the rooms will honor the Mamie figure, adapted and played by Hattie McDaniel in “Gone with the Wind.” Allen said she is taking it “one room at a time.”
“People were upset for her playing that part, but McDaniel said it gave her the opportunity to help others with the money she made from the film,” Allen said. “McDaniel was the first black person to win an Oscar.”
The next room she is working on is the Great Room, which honors opera great Leontyne Price and her brother Brig. Gen. George Price, groundbreaking neurosurgeon Dr. Deborrah Hyde and Coach Larry McNair, along with several other Laurel greats.
Allen’s museum, which is at 820 West 5th St., is coming to life and creating a space where dialogue of black culture, history and accomplishment “can live and breathe,” she said.
