Residents of the Laurel Housing Authority and community got a chance to have fun, receive free school supplies and get protected with the COVID-19 vaccination as a part of LHA’s annual back- to-school event.
The second annual Back2School Bash and Safety Day was Aug. 4 at the LHA’s Townley Center on 13th Avenue. The event included food, fun and safety equipment.
Each youth resident of the LHA sites, and students from throughout the city, received a backpack filled with school supplies courtesy of the LHA ROSS Program. A team from South Central Regional Medical Center was on site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to those 12 and older who wanted to be vaccinated.
Catherine Nix said she was glad that LHA was offering this service and allowed her to get her first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lashonda Jones, who brought her 13-year-old daughter to be vaccinated, agreed. Yamea Smith and daughter Madison Smith also took advantage of the
vaccinations.
Lucretia Thornton said because of this event, she along with her daughter Raven, were able to receive their first shot of the Pfizer
vaccine.
Officials described the event as a great success since it helped ensure that young people were prepared for school and those eligible were protected with vaccinations.
Various sponsors made donations that were provided as incentives to get vaccinated. A bicycle donated by Molina Health Care and helmets provided by Mississippi Power Company were given away. Refreshments were also provided.
Sponsors included the Department of Housing and Urban Development, City of Laurel, Laurel Police Department, South Central Regional Medical Center, the Laurel Fire Department, Mississippi Power Company, Molina Health Care, Before and After, Nail Divas, Hair World, Hair Palace Plus, Kona Ice, Raising Cane’s, EmServ Ambulance Service and the Laurel FamilyHealth Center.
The Laurel Housing Authority’s mission is to provide and create affordable housing opportunities that promote and provide safe housing, self-sufficiency and viable productive communities for individuals and families within Laurel and Jones County.
Semeka Seals, who coordinated the event, said the LHA looks forward to sponsoring this worthwhile community event again next year.
For more information about the LHA, call 601-425- 4651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.