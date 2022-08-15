Ga. man charged with breaking through wall of building, taking tech merchandise
•
A Georgia man who was dropped by his “carrier” unexpectedly wound up in a location with plenty of bars and was able to make at least one phone call.
Garrett Ledbetter, 42, of Oakwood, Ga., was charged with commercial burglary after being accused of breaking into the Verizon store on 16th Avenue in Laurel overnight Thursday and stealing several hundred dollars’ worth of cellphones, tablets and other items, Capt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department said.
The perpetrator used hand tools — hatchets and a screwdriver— to break through the wall in the back of the building, then investigators used a combination of technology and “good old-fashioned police work” to track down the suspect in theft of tech equipment, Reaves said.
“Video surveillance from other businesses helped a lot,” Reaves said.
Ledbetter had only been in the Laurel area for a few days and was just passing through the area when the woman he was with reportedly “put him out,” Reaves said. Otherwise, he has no known connection to the Laurel area. He initially identified himself as “Michael Wayne Morris,” and that’s how he was listed on the Jones County Adult Detention Center’s website over the weekend.
Investigators connected the dots to find the stolen items stashed under a nearby building then used more connections to find Ledbetter walking down Sandy Lane before connecting his wrists to handcuffs and booking him into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Reaves commended the “diligence and hard work” of Investigators Mitch Blakeney and Josh Freeman for going from business to business to get video that provided evidence that led to the stolen merchandise, the burglary tools and the suspect.
Ledbetter made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Saturday. In addition to the burglary charge, he was also charged with providing false information to law enforcement.
Judge Kyle Robertson set Ledbetter’s bond at $20,000.
