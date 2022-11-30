The bulletproof vest that a reserve deputy was wearing when he was shot last week did what it was designed to do, officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Two bullet marks can be seen on Joey Davis’ vest, which has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. One mark is at the bottom of the “R” in SHERIFF” and another, less visible mark is under the second “F.”
The suspect was “aiming to kill him, no doubt,” one JCSD official said. MBI is handling the investigation into the incident, which took place last Tuesday night on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson Community, just outside of Ellisville.
Davis purchased the Safe Life Defense ballistic vest himself, JCSD officials said. When JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter contacted company officials and advised them that their product had likely saved Davis’ life, they made the decision to send him a free replacement. The vests retail for more than $800.
Davis suffered gunshot wounds to his upper legs after the suspect fired a handgun at him, but he managed to get out of the mobile home with the help of fellow deputies and he was treated and released at South Central Regional Medical Center that night. He was reportedly going back on duty this week.
“God definitely was protecting him and everyone else last night,” his wife Emily posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. “To everyone, thank you for everything you did for my Jones 104. You helped bring him home to me, I am forever grateful.”
Davis was responding to a domestic disturbance between a mother and son at the mobile home when he was shot. The incident led to standoff and shootout, with suspect Dillon Ferguson, 30, suffering multiple gunshot wounds and being transported to SCRMC then transferred to Forrest General, where he was reportedly in ICU.
