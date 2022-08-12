The Laurel City Council granted several special exceptions to zoning ordinances and appointed a couple of people to official positions during its most recent meeting.
But the big news — besides the passage of a long-awaited short-term rental ordinance — was the allocation of $250,000 to the Veterans Memorial Museum from the state Legislature. The Laurel Veterans Museum Improvement Project was pushed by local legislators as part of the Local Improvements Projects Fund passed in House Bill 1353. Public funds have to be spent through a public body, so the money will be dispersed through the city, Mayor Johnny Magee ex- plained. The money has to be spent within 36 months, according to the city’s Memorandum of Understanding with the state Department of Finance and Administration.
The council also approved — and expressed appreciation for — a donation of playground equipment from South Central Regional Medical Center to be used at Gardiner Park. The equipment is valued at $2,000.
In another matter, attorney Cruz Gray was appointed to serve as Judge Pro Tem for Laurel Municipal Court. He replaces Risher Caves, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to finish the term of Brad Thompson after Gov. Tate Reeves appointed him to district attorney to finish the term of retiring longtime DA Tony Buckley.
Before Gray was unanimously approved, Councilman Jason Capers said,
“I’ve observed him in the courtroom, and he’s very bright. I appreciate the mayor selecting him.”
Gray thanked the mayor and council and said, “I’m glad to serve.”
The council also unanimously approved the appointment of Laurel Main Street Director Caroline Burke as that organization’s representative on the Laurel Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission recommended zoning changes or special exceptions for several properties, and the council unanimously approved them all, including:
• To the 400 block of West 15th Street from medium-density to high-density residential for Affordable Housing Developers, which, in conjunction with the Laurel Housing Authority, is planning a $14 million renovation to convert the old Lamar School into housing units. “This is going to be a fantastic development for that part of the city,” Capers said.
• To 20 and 22 Flynt Road, from residential to heavy commercial, for the development of office buildings by local businessmen Jimmy Walker and William Wells;
• To Robert Hales to continue operating a fireworks stand at 1416 Highway 84 East;
• To Hugh Stancill to continue operating the Grandiflora bed and breakfast on North 5th Avenue while living next door to the property;
• To Amanda Janaskie-Roll to continue short-term rentals of a guest house at the rear of her property on North 4th Avenue;
• Variances for Headrick Sign Company and Munn Enterprises for signs that they are placing at 23 Mason Street and Nora Davis Elementary School, respectively;
• To Arnisha Dean to operate a convenience store at 1538 North 1st Ave. The Planning Commission denied a request from Jimmie Bunch to allow him to continue keeping chickens at his residence by a 5-2 vote. Bunch was on the council agenda and expected to appeal the decision, but he did not show up. The council typically follows the recommendation made by the Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission and council also approved the naming of a new splash pad at Boston Park on Queensburg Avenue in honor of former Mayor Melvin Mack.
In addition, the council unanimously approved tax exemptions for Amick Farms, Dunn Roadbuilders and Howard Industries. The council set a hearing date of Sept. 6 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to public health and safety:
• 359 Ellisville Blvd., Willie John Gavin;
• 2023 Ellisville Blvd., Curtis Heck;
• 611 North 2nd Ave., Patricia Biskey;
• 2027 Ellisville Blvd., James and Joanne Welborn;
• 14 Marion Dr., Karl Hardy;
• 1025 North 1st Ave., Gary Marcombe;
• 818 North 1st Ave., Mattie Taylor;
• 19 Clark Dirt Pit Road, Linda Hutto;
• 1704 Old Amy Road, MLB Properties LP;
• 723 Garden Dr., Dwanna Millsap;
• 39 Briar Creek Dr., Community Bank of Mississippi;
• 10 Broadmoor Dr., Jason Wilson;
• 1912 North 3rd Ave., Long Land Investments Inc.;
• 2020 Lindsey Ave., Phyllis Tiller;
• 1515 North Joe Wheeler Ave., Earlean Nixon Estate-Sylvia Lewis
The following properties were approved by the council for demolition and/or cleanup by the Parks and Recreation Department with the costs being billed to the property owners:
• 1516 North 3rd Ave., Cindy Pittman;
• 153 and 155 Chestnut St., Brenda Marcombe;
• 166 Elm St., Show Me Investments LLC;
• 119 North Maple St., Longbeard Properties LLC;
• 103 Walters Ave., Mitchell Asmar Jr.
The council also approved lot-cleaning assessments on nine properties, with cost of the work ranging from $125 to $215.
