Jones County Assistant District Attorney delivers the first half of closing remarks on behalf of the state on Friday at the Neshoba County Courthouse.
Defense attorneys will each have one hour to deliver their closing remarks, and the state will have 30 minutes after that to wrap up closing remarks.
All closing remarks will be available at leader-call.com as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.