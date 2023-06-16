Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.