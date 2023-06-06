Attorneys for the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Brooke Stringer and Brandon Gardner, who are charged in the death of infant Rosalee.
Check back at leader-call.com and in the print edition of the LL-C for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.