Loretta Brown Elkins, who is accused in a shooting that injured a 4-year-old who got caught in the crossfire, arrived in Jones County on Friday morning. She is scheduled to have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Friday at 1 p.m.
Read more in Saturday's print edition of the Leader-Call and at leader-call.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.