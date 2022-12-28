Suspect accused of assaulting, shooting at woman in county
•
A man with an extensive violent criminal record reportedly slapped and shot at a woman before being taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Tajifa Massey, 39, was charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon then booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center after being arrested at a residence on Smith Chapel Road, off Magnolia Road.
Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, investigators, narcotics agents and deputies descended on the residence after it was first reported that the accused shooter had barricaded himself inside the mobile home, where children were present. He reportedly surrendered to JCSD officials after they arrived.
Children were still on the scene crying after the JCSD took the suspect into custody. The woman he was accused of slapping and shooting at — who asked to not be identified — was shaken up, but she declined transport for medical care by EMServ Ambulance after being checked out by medics.
She did not know the suspect, she told a reporter, but her young nieces were in the mobile home with him when she came there. After he “knocked me against the wall,” breaking her glasses, and when she walked outside toward her vehicle, he followed and fired a handgun at her before she managed to escape and call 911, she said.
There were reports that someone at the residence had touched one of the young girls inappropriately, and that’s what led to the confrontation, JCSD officials said.
Massey was released from prison in Texas in October and family members had gone to pick him up and bring him to the residence in east Jones County for the holidays, according to reports. They told investigators that he was living in New Orleans, but jail records show his residence as being in Humble, Texas.
When he made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, he told Judge David Lyons that he was now living on Smith Chapel Road with his cousin. He’s a career criminal who knows that he’s likely to get a lower bond with a local address, sources with knowledge of the court confirmed.
Lyons set Massey’s bond at $150,000 — $75,000 per charge — and the suspect asked for a court-appointed attorney. When asked if he was working, he said he was looking for a job. He told the judge that he had previously worked in “hospitality.”
The judge ordered that Massey have no contact with the woman who accused him of shooting at her. When Lyons said her name, Massey said, “Sir, I don’t even know who that person is.”
The judge snapped back, “Then you shouldn’t have any problem not having any contact with her.”
His FBI National Crime Information Center report came back with an alert that he is “a violent offender and serious threat to law enforcement.” His criminal history includes assault of a public servant in Texas, narcotics arrests in Pennsylvania and arrests in Louisiana, and he has reportedly spent time in prison in Louisiana and Texas.
Investigator Denny Graham is in charge of the case.
