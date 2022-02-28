A man with an extensive list of arrests and convictions added a few more to his rap sheet after being accused of holding his girlfriend and their 4-month-old child hostage, assaulting her and, after being arrested, assaulting an officer on his way to his initial appearance.
Rodriques Brown, 30, was charged with kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and assault against an officer Thursday. Around 7:30 a.m., police arrived to the 1700 block of E. 19th Street after Brown’s girlfriend called police, saying that he was holding her hostage and “put a gun in their child’ s face threatening to kill them.” It took police about 30 minutes to diffuse the situation, and Brown was taken into custody.
He had choked her, cut off her hair and beat her, and she had visible bruises on her face on the scene, sources with knowledge of the case said. While officers were on the scene, they conducted a search warrant of the property and obtained a firearm and surveillance footage of the incident.
Brown’s initial appearance was set for Friday, but when officers tried to transport him to court, he resisted and reportedly choked an officer. He will have a revocation hearing set later, as he was already out on a felony bond. That means he could have to remain behind bars until the case he was out on bond for is handled in court.
In October 2019, Brown was charged with aggravated assault, armed carjacking, armed robbery and kidnapping after being accused of taking a vehicle, shooting the victim and leaving him on Bush Dairy Road. The victim, identified as a Hispanic man by sources with knowledge of the case, was found there the next morning.
Brown pleaded guilty to robbery in May 2013, and received a seven-year suspended sentence and three years post-release supervision. In 2016, when Brown violated the terms of his release, Judge Dal Williamson sent him to prison for three years. Brown was released in May 2018.
