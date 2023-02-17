Parolee pushes woman out of pickup, runs over her
A recent parolee is back behind bars after being accused of pushing his girlfriend on the pavement and running her over with a pickup early Thursday morning on a rural road behind Pine Belt International Airport then assaulting a man in a nearby camper.
Joseph Lott, 41, of Moselle was arrested by deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and home invasion. JCSD personnel tracked him down at a residence on Camp Road in the southwestern part of the county after determining he was the suspect.
The unidentified woman, who had been in an “on and off” relationship with Lott for a couple of years, suffered five fractures to her pelvis area and was reportedly in stable condition at Forrest General Hospital.
Lott apparently accused her of seeing another man, and they began fighting in the cab of his Dodge pickup and she said she wanted out, JCSD Investigator Denny Graham said. So Lott slowed down and when the woman opened the door, he “picked up his right foot and kicked her out,” the back tire of the truck ran over her midsection and Lott “sped off.”
After that, Lott went to a nearby camper, forced his way in and assaulted an unidentified man before fleeing the scene, Graham said. That victim was the man Lott believed his girlfriend was seeing, but neither the woman nor man confirmed that, Graham added. The man was not seriously injured, but the home invasion charge stems from that confrontation.
A Jones County school bus that was loaded with children pulled up on the scene where the unidentified woman had been hit by the truck on Smith Bonner Road, and the bus driver notified authorities.
The woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment of what were described as serious injuries. Volunteers from South Jones and Southwest Jones also responded.
Lott, who was recently released from prison and is on parole from Covington County, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $50,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman, but MDOC may put a hold on him.
