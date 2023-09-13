A voluntary annexation will incorporate one new business and 10 residents from the Calhoun Community to the City of Laurel, a consultant told the City Council.
The handful of newcomers and new business Southern Bone & Joint — which is under construction near the Sportsplex off Highway 84 West — will be in Ward 1, Mike Slaughter of Slaughter & Associates said during a public hearing on the matter.
Even with the small number of people involved, a redistricting plan had to be presented to council and the public before the plan could be approved, Slaughter said, explaining that all seven city wards have to meet population requirements. Each of the seven wards has to be within a five-percent range of the “ideal population” number of 2,552 per ward — the total population (17,863) divided by seven.
“It’s the simplest redistricting plan I’ve done in a long time,” he said.
Still, there was some confusion before the public hearing because some people believed the forum was about an annexation study the city is conducting on Calhoun property west of the Sportsplex, along Highway 84 up to Highway 28. Council President Tony Thaxton explained to one concerned Calhoun resident that this wasn’t the hearing for that and no annexation of that property is imminent.
“We’re just looking at the feasibility of annexing on out to 28,” Thaxton said. “I know it’s confusing.”
Slaughter is conducting the study for that annexation to show the potential costs and revenue that could be expected if the city decided to go forward with that plan. Some businesses and residents have already put up signs to protest the plan before it’s even been made.
Southern Bone & Joint officials wanted to be in the city limits, and agreed to pay for all costs associated with making that happen.
All seven council members approved the voluntary annexation and the numbers that Slaughter provided. All that remained to do was to update the voter rolls.
“I’ll look forward to meeting those 10 new people,” Ward 1 Councilman Jason Capers said.
