A Sharon volunteer firefighter was glad to be in the Glade fire district early on the morning of Sept. 26. The woman he pulled from her overturned, burning car was, too.
Kris LeCabellec was traveling on Highway 15 South at Tucker's Crossing just after Constance Horne of Laurel crashed and flipped in a 1999 Toyota Camry.
LeCabellec was one of the first people on scene and found Horne suffering life-threatening injuries, unable to get out of the overturned car. While Kris was rendering aid to her, the Camry caught on fire. LeCabellec and passerby Derrick Williamson quickly pulled Horne from the burning vehicle, risking their own safety to save her life.
The Glade Volunteer Fire Department voted unanimously to present LeCabellec with a Heroism Award at Sharon VFD’s monthly meeting on Thursday night.
“If it weren't for Kris' heroic actions on that day, there is no doubt that the lady involved would not have survived the gasoline-fed fire from her car,” said Glade VFD Chief Dan McKenna, who went to Sharon VFD to present the award.
Efforts to reach Horne were unsuccessful, but LeCabellec said he’d heard from her and her family by phone, and they expressed their appreciation. Family members said she was still recuperating, but they offered to cook something for him and Williamson, LeCabellec said.
“I told them that wasn’t necessary; I’m just glad she’s OK,” LeCabellec said. “I give all the glory to God for allowing me to be at the right place at the right time, and I'm honored to receive this award.”
The honor is well-deserved, Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. “Thank you!”
Firefighters are needed across Jones County, she added. Anyone who is interested in “helping your neighbors in times of need,” is asked to contact her at piojonesfire@gmail.com.
