In what has long been a crusade of Councilman George Carmichael, other council members and volunteers are joining him to help clean up the community in an organized effort on Saturday.
Volunteers are are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at Sandy Gavin Park to distribute trash bags, gloves and safety equipment, then form teams and assignments. The groups will return at noon and the amount of garbage the groups will be assessed to determine which ward had the most and least garbage.
Councilwoman Grace Amos encouraged volunteers — high school students, businesses, civic groups, churches and other organizations — to “please join us and participate.”
Carmichael kicked off the “holiday cleanup” last November with the help of Ward 4 constituents Anthony and Karen Howard, and they will be back there leading the efforts again this year, the longtime councilman said.
“If I could have my Christmas wish, it would be that Laurel would be litter-free,” Carmichael said. “It really bothers me. Laurel is special to me.”
He pointed out that it’s “not just children” throwing out trash, “but people in cars.”
Residents should take more pride in their community, for their own sake and because of all the tourists who are coming here, he said.
“We need to take greater responsibility for our community,” he said, adding that it shouldn’t just be a once-a-year event either. “Any day, you can pick up litter. Small steps turn into big returns.”
For more information about the cleanup day, call Carmichael at 601-319-2449 or Amos at 601-422-8994.
