Attorneys for an Ohio woman who is charged with capital murder in the brutal killing of her 11-year-old son Josh in a Laurel hotel in March 2020 are asking for another continuance in the case and the prosecutor asked for an extension for getting in getting for getting a report from the state’s expert witness. Latina Marie Oates, 35, sat between Lenderrick Taylor, left, of the Jackson-based Office of Capital Defense and public defender Cruz Gray during the short hearing in Jones County Circuit Court. The trial, which was set to begin May 22 after being continued from last August while mental evaluations were being conducted, may need to be delayed again, Taylor told the judge. “I have to go to Ohio at least two more times,” Taylor said. Judge Dal Williamson said, “Four months should be adequate. Let’s try to keep the date for now.” The state expert said his psychological evaluation should be complete in May, Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said. The judge asked her to get back in touch with him and ask if it can be completed by the end of November. “This is a 2020 case ... I want to try to keep it on track,” Williamson said. Oates is is accused of killing her son Josh by pushing a metal rod through his head — while his younger brothers were in the same hotel room — as she was traveling from Ohio to New Orleans to visit the home of voodoo queen Marie Laveau. She has been ruled competent to stand trial. Oates was charged with capital murder — with child abuse as the underlying felony to make it a capital case — is facing the death penalty or life in prison, if convicted. She is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center without bond. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
