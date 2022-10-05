Public hearing for redistricting set for Monday in Ellisville
•
People who want to vote in the upcoming midterm elections have only a few more days to get registered.
Residents can register during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., today (Thursday), Friday and Monday or from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the circuit clerk’s offices in the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville or Laurel. Those who wish to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 races must be registered by the close of business on Monday to do so, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.
Congressional races highlight the midterm election. There are some changes this year, Brooks pointed out. Matthews, Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville precincts are now in Congressional District 3, and the remaining 33 precincts in Jones County are in Congressional District 4.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell beat longtime District 4 incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary in June, and incumbent Rep. Michael Guest won the Republican primary in District 3. Ezell will face Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Johnson, and Guest will face Democrat Shuwaski Young on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In local races, Nick Wooten, 43, of Ellisviille is running for District 5 spot on the Jones County School Board against longtime incumbent Lester Boyles. Risher Caves will not be opposed for county attorney in the only other county race that will be on the ballot Nov. 8.
Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson and District Attorney Brad Thompson will be on the ballot for those offices, but they are also unopposed.
Caves and Thompson are both running in special elections after being appointed to their positions. Thompson was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve the final six months of longtime DA Tony Buckley’s term after he retired. Caves was then appointed by the Board of Supervisors to county attorney to replace Thompson.
In another election-related matter, the Board of Supervisors will have a second and final public hearing at 9 a.m. Monday at the courthouse in Ellisville for residents to view and comment on proposed redistricting lines for county elected offices and voters. The first public hearing was Monday afternoon at the courthouse in Laurel.
