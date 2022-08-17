A noncompliant sex offender who was wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was taken into custody on the same day the JCSD asked for the public’s help locating him.
It was not a happy hour for James Lamar Whatley, 51, who was reportedly bellied up to the bar at a local eatery when the Laurel Police Department took him into custody without incident after getting tipped off to his whereabouts.
Whatley, who was convicted in Jones County Circuit Court of touching a child for lustful purposes in 1996, was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Whatley had become non-compliant, failing to register as required by the terms of his release from prison, and was listed on the FBI's National Crime Information Center,making his wanted status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
The last known address he had listed was at the Super 8 motel in Laurel.
“James Whatley has violated the terms of his sex offender compliance requirements and is now wanted on a arrest warrant,” JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites said in the JCSD Facebook asking for the public’s help. Waites has been recognized statewide for maintaining a 100-percent compliance rate with the sex offenders he’s in charge of keeping up with.
“We have zero tolerance on non-compliant sex offenders, as the public rightly expects,” Waites said.
