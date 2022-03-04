Eugene Hebert of Sandersville, owner of Mr. Eugene’s Pressure Washing, washes away a buildup of grime on a monument with the Lord’s Prayer engraved on it Thursday afternoon at Sunset Gardens cemetery on Wansley Road. The owner of the cemetery hired him to clean it, he said, and he used special chemicals with the power and the glory to restore it. The Simpson County owner has been under fire recently from people who have been upset about the condition of the graveyard, several of whom came forward for a story in the Leader-Call.
View a video at leader-call.com
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
