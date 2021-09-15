Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.