A Waynesboro man was jailed Thursday after police said he beat his longtime girlfriend.
According to the court affidavit, the assault began at home after Lataron Smith, 23, talked with another man and suspected the woman was cheating on him. Smith punched her in the face and head area on Wednesday evening, according to the court record.
On Thursday, as the couple traveled to work in Laurel, Smith once again assaulted the woman while she was driving, grabbed her by her neck and punched her in the face, according to the affidavit.
The woman swerved into the other lane and narrowly dodged an 18-wheeler. Once she stopped the vehicle, Smith hit her again in the face and head area, records showed.
Smith was charged with domestic assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. His his bond was set at $15,000.
