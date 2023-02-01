Century Club Charities donated $1 million to Friends of Children’s Hospital from proceeds of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.
At a news conference Tuesday, Century Club Charities, a fundraising organization dedicated to supporting the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s pediatric health-care mission, presented the check. The $1 million gift coupled with more than $500,000 to other Mississippi charities, including an anonymous donation of $100,000 directly to UMMC, takes the 2022 total charitable impact of Century Club Charities to more than $1.5 million statewide.
“Through the efforts of our amazing tournament partners and sponsors, especially our title sponsor Wayne-Sanderson Farms, as well as the Century Club Charities members, board and staff, the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship allowed us to once again make a substantial gift to Mississippi charities," said Phillip Carpenter, president of Century Club Charities, Inc. "We were very excited to host a first-class event and all the excitement fans have come to expect, and that support allowed us to reach lofty goals when Children's of Mississippi and other statewide charities are in great need."
Since Sanderson Farms, Inc., now known as Wayne-Sanderson Farms, became the title sponsor in 2013, the tournament and Century Club Charities has contributed more than $15.7 million to Friends of Children's Hospital and other Mississippi charities. Since 1994, Century Club Charities has raised more than $23 million for Mississippi charities.
Children’s of Mississippi, which includes the children’s hospital as well as clinics around the state, cares for nearly 200,000 children a year.
John Scarbrough, board chairman of Friends, said Century Club Charities makes Friends’ mission to support the children’s hospital possible. Funds from the Sanderson Farms Championship help provide the state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for Children’s of Mississippi, which is now working toward updating the hospital’s Batson Tower, which opened in 1997.
“Through this successful fundraiser, which is the premier event in the state of Mississippi, Century Club Charities has provided immeasurable support to Children’s of Mississippi. Over the years, their generosity has helped us fulfill our mission to serve Mississippi’s sick and injured children,” Scarbrough said. “On behalf of Mississippi’s youngest patients, thank you for your continued partnership and dedication to improving the health of the state – one child at a time.”
"On behalf of Wayne-Sanderson Farms, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of the sponsors, players, volunteers, and fans who made this tournament possible," said Pic Billingsley, SVP and GM of Retail, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, Inc. "Through their generosity of their time and resources, the Children’s Hospital, along with nearly 70 other charities across Mississippi, will benefit greatly from the Sanderson Farms Championship.
"We are committed to continuing our partnership with UMMC and making a positive impact in our community," continued Billingsley. "We believe that through the power of partnerships, we can achieve great things and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."
The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is set for Oct. 2-8 at The Country Club of Jackson.
