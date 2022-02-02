Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation for the Gold Star Club No. 26 at City Hall on Tuesday designating Friday as Wear Red Day in Laurel in support of the fight against heart disease.
Faye Jackson, who coordinates the local National Wear Red Day events, holds a photo of her daughter Kaila Unae Porter, who passed away from heart disease in 2006.
Jackson has been working with the national event for several years in honor of her.
