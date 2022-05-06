Have you ridden through Soso lately? Not in a hurry, but casually cruising down the street. It won’t take long, so slow down and enjoy what is new to Soso, a group of people who are fixing up the town say, adding, “You will be glad you did.”
The Easter tornado of 2020 left the little town in complete disrepair, and it remained that way for a while. In July, the Soso Garden Club was established, and along with it, ideas, actions and change.
Fall soon arrived, which brought about orange ribbons, pumpkins, flowers and Thanksgiving.
The garden club was getting in high gear when Christmas lights, trees, a manger scene and so much more brightened the Soso sky. Christmas cards from people of all ages across the Soso community were a sight to behold along the main thoroughfare into town. Easter followed with baskets and religious symbols. All of the Easter decorations are now in storage and the club is on to the next phase of the beautification of Soso.
The garden club does not rest, members said. As motorists cruise through Soso, they’re encouraged to pay particular attention to the Royal’s Butterfly Habitat, and to even stop and walk through the garden and observe the beautiful display of flowers that are all there to assist in the completion of the lifestyle of the beautiful monarch butterflies. It will be a sight to behold later in the spring and summer.
People are encouraged to visit and take pictures. The club is now working out plans for the most patriotic time of the year, along with the help of our Soso residents. The goal is to prepare patriotic symbols that make us so proud as a nation, with displays of red, white and blue.
Flags will be flying high on the light poles all along the main street. To donate funds to assist in the purchasing of these flags, drop by City Hall. Contributions will be “very much appreciated,” club members said. The flags will be flown many times during the year.
“We appreciate your desire to want to help with many other items that will be used for the good of Soso, as we all take pride in doing our part for this wonderful town, state and country,” club members said in a press release. “Surely you remember the Christmas cards that were done so beautifully by our community members — young and old alike. We are going to have another opportunity for a patriotic display of cards.”
Boards will be provided by the club. They can be picked up at City Hall between 9 a.m. and noon today (Saturday) and should be painted with a patriotic theme and returned to the City Hall on Saturday, June 18, between 9 a.m. and noon. They will be displayed along the street.
“You are encouraged to stop, get out and even take a walking tour. This is not a contest and judging will not take place,” club members said, adding the participants do not have to be a Soso resident. “We are all winners in this. We can call this our ‘Love of Country’ and our appreciation of all the servicemen and women who have and continue to dedicate their lives in keeping us free.”
The Soso Garden Club will have a plant swap and sale 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Rasberry Greene (179 Bernis Hill Road.” Every- one can bring a plant or plants to swap. There will be a registration donation, refreshments, door prizes and items to raffle. The guest speaker will be Dr. Dennis Reginelli, former MSU Extension Service agent.
“We look forward to this being our first of many activities for and with the Soso Garden Club,” club members concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.