Sandersville fundraiser prepares for final nights
They usually volunteer their time to help people who are in scary situations. But members of the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department have been working a whole lot of overtime lately just so they can try to terrify as many folks as possible.
They have reopened Frightmare Forest — a dark maze into which groups disappear behind the double doors and navigate the dark terrain that’s full of frights. Squeals and screams shatter the silence along the way, and a few emerge from the forest in a full sprint.
The heart-racing Halloween happening is a work of heart for the volunteers who started putting it back together several weeks ago. Zach and Summer Foster decided they wanted to take on the project, and Chief John Bounds and Max Sanders gave them their blessings.
Tickets go on sale at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday (Halloween) for Frightmare Forest on Hawkes Road in Sandersville, next to the police department, and continue until midnight. The cost is $10 and proceeds go to the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department. Freedom Barbecue has food for sale.
“We’ve been wanting to do it for a few years,” Summer Foster said. “We needed something positive for the community.”
Some real-life haunts and boogers brought the fun fundraiser to a crashing halt a few years ago. Vandals and thieves stole or destroyed “everything” that was used for the setup. That also damaged the morale of those who had worked so hard to earn money for the department full of people who volunteer their time to serve the community.
Zach Foster credits his wife for getting him and others fired up to rebuild it all and set it back up.
“We started in August, working every Friday and Saturday,” Summer Foster said, her face painted with streaks of fake blood as she prepared to play her character in the forest.
But there was a lot of work — and real blood and sweat — to get it going again. The woods and mosquitoes were thicker than a witches’ brew when the work began. Businesses around the community donated items that they needed to rebuild, so “every penny goes to the fire department,” Summer Foster said. Donors listed on a sign at the forest include Mayo Construction, A&B Pump Supply, Advanced Towing, Breakaway RV, Palmer Farms, B Clean, Phillip’s Building Supply, Venture Oil, Sleepy Hollow, Vintage Wiring, H&B Services, Lowes, Highway 11 Nutrition, Joey Burroughs, Matthew Sumrall, Rent-All of Laurel, Laurel Recycling, as well as the City of Sandersville and Sandersville Police Department. They also offered special thanks to Bounds and Sanders, who began the undertaking many years ago.
Starting the last weekend of September, about two dozen volunteer firefighters and supporters — and some of their children, too — have been volunteering their time working as characters, guides and ticket-takers. A couple of participants in the Jones County Circuit Court’s community service program have also been working there. Freedom BBQ has a booth set up on the premises.
Sanders, an alderman and former assistant chief at SVFD, gives the Fosters the credit for resurrecting the haunting task.
“They are the reason it’s back up and running,” he said.
In addition to the crew of skeletons inside, they keep a skeleton crew of volunteers available to go on calls, too.
All of the work has been worth it, the Fosters said as they prepared for the final nights of Frightmare Forest, which opened the last weekend of September and has been open every weekend since. Its final nights are Friday, Saturday and Monday, which is Halloween night. Tickets go on sale at 8:30, tours start at 9 and the last tickets are sold at midnight, but it will be open until the last person leaves on Halloween.
Like others in the volunteer fire service, Summer Foster devotes her time to helping people, and this has been a fun way to accomplish that, even though it’s very different from fighting a fire or assisting wreck victims.
“Scaring people is my favorite part,” she said, laughing as she stood beside Haley Boutwell, in costume with their faces painted.
But they only want to scare people who are paying for that privilege. They had to be mindful of their appearances when answering a recent call. Volunteers were called to the nearby Dollar General for a report of a person who had possibly overdosed and was being given nasal Narcan.
Just before the patient was revived, she looked at Boutwell, pulled her aside and said, “We need to step away. We don’t need to be the first thing they see when they wake up.”
