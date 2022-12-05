Houston Road had a problem with a person who was believed to be selling substances that made users feel like they were taking a trip to the moon. But the suspect filled space in the Jones County jail for the weekend before bailing out.
Patrick Francis, 44, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm after narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found 106 doses of Oxycodone that are believed to be laced with fentanyl plus five semiautomatic weapons inside his residence, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Agents also found marijuana, digital scales and packaging material, all of which are items commonly used by drug dealers, and they seized cash and a car. They also found a Polaris ATV that had been reported stolen out of Harrison County.
All of the items were discovered after the JCSD executed a high-risk, no-knock warrant at the Houston Road residence on Friday.
They caught Francis off guard, in the bathroom, and his girlfriend was also there, but her 7-year-old son was not, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division. The drugs were found in a kitchen cabinet along with a loaded Glock.
There was plenty of firepower inside to blast off on the personnel participating in the bust, so the “high-risk” label was warranted, Berlin said.
“We have made it abundantly clear to the drug dealers in Jones County that we are coming after you,” he said. “Day or night, you never know when we are going to come arrest you. Best to change your ways and quit selling illegal narcotics, unless, of course, you like staying in jail.”
Narcotics agents said they believe the pain pills will test positive for fentanyl after they are tested at the Mississippi Crime Lab.
“Jake and our narcotics division are doing a great job,” Berlin said. “They’re one of the best narcotics departments around. They work day and night to do what I hired them to do — to put a dent in the drug trade.”
Any charges stemming from the stolen ATV will be handled by Harrison County authorities.
Francis made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday, and Judge David Lyons set his bond at $50,000. Francis posted bond and was released a couple of hours later, according to the JCSD jail website.
