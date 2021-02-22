Jerry and Marie Coleman were enjoying a restful Sunday watching TV when they smelled smoke inside their house on the first block of Daisy Drive in the Calhoun Community.
Before long, volunteer fire departments swarmed the street, attempting to extinguish the flames that engulfed their home.
The Jones County Fire Council's office reported that the couple found a smoking electrical outlet in their dining room and quickly found that flames were on the other side of that wall and in the attic space. The ceiling above their garage had been compromised, and one of their cars reportedly exploded after the fire made contact.
The Colemans escaped and dialed 911.
First-responders found that more than half the single-story brick home was engulfed. The house sustained major damage, but no injuries were reported and no pets were inside. The Colemans lost two vehicles.
Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at 2:45 p.m., and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Jones County Fire Council’s office assisted.
Jerry Coleman is a well-known soccer referee and coach whose children played ball at West Jones and in college. Marie is a teacher at West Jones Elementary School.
