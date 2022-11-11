One down, one left standing.
Jones County football teams went 1-1 in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs with West Jones recording a resounding 38-0 victory over East Central, while Laurel fell to undefeated and top-ranked Picayune, 24-9.
West Jones (8-3) will now travel to face Picayune(12-0) on Friday night for a chance to play in the South State championship game the day after Thanksgiving.
The Mustangs and Maroon Tide are familiar with each other in the playoffs, as the Mustangs defeated Picayune in the first round of the 2020 playoffs en route to the 5A championship. The year before, Picayune defeated West Jones in the South State title game before losing to West Point in the championship game.
East Central entered the game with only two losses — to Picayune and Gautier, the No. 2 seed in Region 4-5A, but on Friday night had no answer to West Jones’ suffocating defense and rejuvenated offense.
West Jones quarterback Marlon Lindsey, who was battling an arm injury, threw two touchdown passes — a 35-yarder to Braxton Graves and a 36-yarder to Diontre Smith — to lead the Mustangs' offense.
At Picayune, despite holding the Tide's offense to 24 points — the lowest total for the Maroon Tide since early September — five turnovers doomed Laurel (6-6).
It marks the second season in a row Laurel has fallen at Picayune in the postseason.
“There are only six teams at the end of the day that end up happy,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “I’m so proud of our effort tonight, especially on defense. They played lights out. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get anything going on offense. But I still love them. I’m still proud of them. We are thankful for all of our seniors who have helped us have success over the last four years.”
University of Oregon commit Danté Dowdell was the bell cow for the Maroon Tide, rushing for two touchdowns and 139 yards.
The two remaining area teams — Bay Springs and Taylorsville — decimated their opponents in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, with Bay Springs defeating Sebastopol 64-0, while Taylorsville thumped Vardaman, 50-0.
Bay Springs (10-1), which hasn’t lost since an opening-game defeat against Class 3A championship-contender Raleigh, used a 32-point second quarter to take a 48-0 halftime lead and cruised in the second half. The Bulldogs, who are led by Mississippi State commit Ty Jones, will play West Lowndes on Friday night. Jones was recently selected as Mississippi’s Class 1A Mr. Football.
Taylorsville (7-4), which finished second to Bay Springs in Region 4-1A, will play the winner Hamilton on Friday night.
In Class 2A, Philadelphia defeated Heidelberg 27-14 to eliminate the Oilers from the postseason.
For full game recaps, see the upcoming Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
