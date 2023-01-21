It was a memorable senior night at West Jones (15-1-1, 5-1 Region 6-5A) — and for injury-plagued Jon Lowry French, it was extra special.
After being pulled 30 minutes into the first half with a hamstring injury, the defender came back into the game for a corner kick after coach Josh Sullivan made a mass substitution to get all of the Mustang seniors into the game.
The kick landed at French’s feet and he tapped it past the Brookhaven goalkeeper with about 18 minutes to play in the game to cap off West Jones’ 4-0 victory over Brookhaven (14-4-1, 3-3) and give the team momentum heading into the Class 5A state playoffs. French sprinted toward the home sideline, arms raised in his final regular-season game in front of a home crowd.
“It’s kinda hilarious, I just wanted to get the seniors back out there one last time once we took control of the game,” Sullivan said. “He just did the ol’ JonLowry, toe-shuffle-tap and it went in.
“I’m proud of all of our seniors though. Here we have a mantra of we build champions. Coach (Craig) Winship started that with the girls and we wanted to adapt that to us, because what is better than being a champion in everything you do? The game is great, but once the game ends, you still have to be a great person, and I think we have built that culture here.”
With the score knotted at zero at halftime, it didn’t take the region-champion Mustangs long to dent the scoreboard as Aldo Sanchez scored one minute into the second half. Two minutes later, junior Joseph Hernandez scored for a 2-0 WJ lead.
Senior Matt Harrelson scored WJ’s third goal, which allowed Sullivan to get all the seniors into the game.
“Senior nights are always tricky,” Sullivan said. “You go out and play at 100 miles-per-hour or you can go the way we did, and we didn’t play bad to start the night, but also it felt like we lost track of what we were trying to accomplish.
“At halftime, our seniors had their talk with the team, and we came back out with a lot of confidence and turned the game around. They showed their leadership at the half. Last year was the first year that we haven’t won the region since I’ve been here, and tonight I’m really glad we were able to fight through everything and get back on top.”
(G) WJ 7, Brookhaven 0
The Lady Mustangs (11-3-2, 4-2) secured the second seed in the state playoffs after a shutout of Brookhaven (11-8, 2-4). The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Gautier today (Saturday) at 5:30 p.m. The easy win was a relief for the Lady Mustangs.
“We had Florence two days ago and that was a grueling double-overtime victory, so we went back and studied going over our sets and focusing on our passes,” West Jones girls’ head coach Craig Winship said. “We made sure the girls were in the right position to make plays, and they did a great job executing tonight.”
Bailey Tucker started the night scoring for the Mustangs at the 16-minute mark with a perfectly placed 35-yard shot for a 1-0 lead.
Eighth-grader Brooklyn Grady scored twice in the first half and Callie Jones slipped in a goal to give WJ a 4-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, it was more Mustangs’ dominance, as two minutes into the half, Maylee McLeod scored her first of her two goals. Senior Emma Miller scored the final goal for the big win.
“The goal that Emma scored was great. It was six or seven passes to set her up, and that’s what you want to see,” Winship said. “You want to see great passing to set each other up for goals, and tonight we played well and as a unit. I’m happy to see that type of play going into the first round of the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.