Ducksworth earns MVP honors
•
JACKSON — Jakera Ducksworth scored a game-high 18 points to earn MVP honors as the West Jones Mustangs (29-2) won the Class 5A state championship 53-31 over Callaway (27-7).
Ducksworth came right out in the first quarter and scored six points. Ducksworth also snagged nine rebounds, had an assist, a steal and blocked one shot. Asia Wilson scored 16 points and Halei Keyes added 12 points.
This is the Lady Mustangs’ first championship in girls’ basketball since 1995.
“This is a blessing,” West Jones head coach Sharon Murray said. “With everyone behind us and supporting us, I’m so thankful we could win it this year.
“For us to get here and then come out and finish it, I’m so proud of these girls. They proved tonight how they dedicated themselves and that they will fight and do whatever it takes to win this championship.”
Jahanna Wilson led Callaway (27-7) with 12 points.
