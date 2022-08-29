Westminster Presbyterian Men’s Bake-off Aug 29, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Winners were, top photo, front row from left, Robby Graham, Mike Allen, Robert Burdette, Adam Holston, Randy Ramsey and Mike Racey; back row, Danny Martin, overall winner Victor Jones and John Tucker. Celebrity judges were, right photo from left, Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski, Westminster founding member Basil Smith, former Laurel Mayor Susan Boone Vincent and Judge Dal Williamson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Westminster Presbyterian Church hosted its Men’s Cake Bake-off on Sunday inside the Laurel Christian School gymnasium. Victor Jones was the overall winner. (Photos submitted) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
