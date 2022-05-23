Supervisor, DEQ says it’s time for the rubber to hit the road with illegal dump
A business that’s become a dumping site for thousands of tires is illegal, and it needs to roll on out of the county.
That’s what Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett said of the site off Highway 15 North in Shady Grove needs to do, and it’s also what officials with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality have said. The business is being run by Larry White, said Burnett, pointing at stacks of tires all across the property where Hoss Power Equipment was before being destroyed by a tornado a decade or so ago, “DEQ has given him notice that he has to have them out of here by June 3 ... but there’s no way,” Burnett said. “He’s bringing them in faster than he can get them out.”
The business owner brought in a load of old tires as recently as Thursday of last week, so it doesn’t appear he’s in any hurry to comply with DEQ’s order, Burnett said.
“We’re talking about 10,000 tires,” Burnett said. “DEQ has told him to stop, but he hasn’t.”
In the board’s most recent meeting, Burnett proposed talking about an ordinance for the disposal of tires in the county. But supervisors mostly talked about the current growing problem in Burnett’s beat.
“People around there are starting to complain about rats and mosquitoes,” Burnett said, and that’s only going to get worse as summer arrives, he added. “I just hate that he’s doing this to the people in the community.”
West Nile Virus could be a concern for residents in the area, Supervisor Larry Dykes said, “and if those tires ever caught on fire, you never would put them out,” he added.
White hauls away old tires from several local dealers — one of which had spent $5,000 on his service, Burnett said — but he is not certified by DEQ for tire disposal.
“Our tire dealers think he’s legit, and now (DEQ) is going to investigate the dealers, too,” Burnett said. “I don’t want to hurt the dealers. They didn’t know.”
DEQ is short-staffed “like everybody else ... and there’s not much teeth” in the agency’s enforcement, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said.
White has two other similar businesses outside Jones County, Burnett told the board.
“If he wants to be legal, that would be fine,” Burnett said, “but he needs to go through DEQ, Pine Belt (Solid Waste Management Authority) and the Board of Supervisors. He’s stuck his finger up at all of us.”
In other business, the board found out that four 4,000-gallon fuel tanks that were at an old service station next to the Laurel-Jones County Library can be safely covered with concrete so work on a library project can continue there.
“That will be the cheapest way to handle it,” Supervisor Phil Dickerson said.
Dickerson also appointed Mark Skidmore to represent Beat 3 on the South Mississippi Fair Commission. Board members serve five-year terms.
The board also agreed to take care of the final expenses for an unclaimed body that Coroner Burl Hall reported. The man had been in a nursing home for five years and no family members could or would claim his body to handle the costs of burial or cremation after he died.
“We’ve been getting a lot of those lately,’ Burnett said. “It’s a shame.”
School bus turnarounds were approved for 34 Russell Lane and 39 Red Oak Lane in Beat 4, and 106 Burnt Bridge Road in Beat 5. The board voted 4-1 to approve those, with Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs casting the lone “neigh” vote.
Supervisors also agreed to donate $1,5000 to the National Oak Park High School Alumni Association’s 23rd biennial reunion, $1,000 to Sawmill Square Mall’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display and $500 each to the second annual Juneteenth celebration and the first Ellisville Masonic Lodge No. 161 Jordan Downs Memorial Clay Shoot.
