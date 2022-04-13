Friday, April 16
LRMA Walking tours
Walking tours are back. Meet at 10:30 a.m. in the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art at 565 N. 5th Ave. in the lobby for the tour Friday. This tour of the historical district is perfect if you are visiting Laurel, new to Laurel or lived here your whole life.
Saturday, April 17
Seventh annual outdoor
flea market and craft fair
Peddler’s Junktion at 604 Carroll Gartin Blvd. Suite B will host its seventh annual outdoor flea market and craft fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage items, antique items, boutique items, crafts, handmade items and more will be available. This event is free and open to the public.
Hellfighters USA
10th anniversary sale
Hellfighters USA, 325 S. Magnolia St., will host its 10th anniversary sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music, a cookout and deals in store during the event. It’s free and open to the public.
Egg hunt and
community picnic
The Glory House and Laurel First United Methodist Church are teaming up for a community Easter egg hunt and picnic at Gardiner Park at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Chalkfest at LRMA
Come out to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art for the second chalkfest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The street in front of the museum will be closed so artists of all ages and stages can drop by and make their mark.
Draw a quick doodle or detailed design to share with the community. The event is free and open to the public.
Easter egg hunt at
sports bar and grill
The Bryce’ston Armani Page Foundation will host a free Easter egg hunt at Premier Sports Bar and Grill, 1322 S. 16th Ave., from 1-5 p.m. There will be an egg hunt, free food and drinks, door prizes, jumpers for kids and face painting. The Building Better Community organization will volunteer their time for this event.
Live! In Laurel
Live in Laurel will host Taste of South 59 as part of its mini concert series at Trustmark Art Park in downtown Laurel from 2-5 p.m. The event is free.
Tuesday
LMRA discover
drawing art class
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a series of drawing classes on from 3:30-5 p.m. each Tuesday through May 3. Students will work in black, white and mixed media to learn more about drawing. Registration required online at lrma.org/event/youth-art-class-discover-drawing/.
