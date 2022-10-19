Laurel police to host blood drive Friday
•
The Laurel Police Department will host a blood drive on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at police headquarters on South Magnolia St. The event is to benefit the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention.
To make an appointment with Vitalant, visit www.donors.vitalant.org. Use the code LPD1.
For information, call LPD Victims’ Advocate Teya Cooper at 601-425-4711.
‘Ripcord’ opens
Friday at LLT
Laurel Little Theatre will perform the Southern comedy “Ripcord” starting Friday and running for two weekends.
Shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday and again on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 at 7:30 each night. A matinee show is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
The reservation line is open at 601-428-0140 and answers 24 hours per day.
The show, directed by LLT veteran Rick Youngblood, tells the story of two women thrown together as roommates at a retirement home, but they are not a perfect match. LLT officials said this is a combination of “The Odd Couple” and “Golden Girls.”
LRMA walking tour
in Historic District
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will have a guided walking tour through the Historic District on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Executive Director George Bassi will lead the hour-long tour, which will begin in the museum lobby on N. 5th Avenue.
‘Hocus Pocus’ at
library in Ellisville
The Ellisville branch of the Jones County Laurel Library at 201 Poplar St. will be showing the film “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday from 7:30-9 p.m. The event is free and the movie will be shown on the back lawn of the library.
Organizers suggested bringing a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.
Basket-weaving workshop
set for Saturday at LRMA
The Woven Wonders Workshop: Pine Needle Basket Weaving class is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art annex. The instructor will be Helen Weber.
The cost is $35 for museum members and $40 for non-members for each basket-making participant.
Basket-weaver Weber will help each participant create a small basket while teaching the techniques needed to make more woven wonders in the future. All materials provided. Families welcome.
To register, visit lrma.org.
Jones CO.nnect event
scheduled for Tuesday
Jones CO.nnect’s Business After Hours is scheduled for Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. at Community Bank at 909 N. 16th Ave. The networking event is free to attend and includes an hour of complimentary beverages.
Register at visitjones.jonescounty.com.
Home-school art
Tuesday at LRMA
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a free drop-in art class for homeschool families on Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. in the Museum Annex.
The class is open to toddlers to teens.
