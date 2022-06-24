A longtime Laurel city councilman is now taking a seat on the city school board.
Tony Wheat was unanimously approved by the council to fill the unexpired term of Jeremy Adams, who recently resigned from the office. Mayor Johnny Magee nominated Wheat for the position and the council voted 7-0 in favor of him serving out the five-year term that Adams was appointed to in February 2018. Wheat will serve through March 3, 2023.
“Thank you for the consideration and the vote of confidence,” Wheat said after the vote. “You know I will take the position seriously.”
Wheat served on the council for 16 years before losing his last reelection bid to current Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Kelly. Kelly was present at the meeting and voted for Wheat’s appointment to the school board.
Wheat’s background is in business and accounting, and he has worked as a substitute teacher in the Laurel School District. He served as budget chairman for the council all four terms that he served.
“I know you’ll be watching their budget,” Councilman George Carmichael joked.
Wheat joins Nancy Breland, Sandy Holifield, Doncella Milton and President Dr. James Johnson-Hill on the Laurel School District Board of Trustees, which meets the second Tuesday of each month. By state law, board members can make no more than $200 per month for their service.
Earlier in the city council meeting, during the Citizens’ Forum, a resident pleaded with the members to not appoint Wheat to the position because he “isn’t right” for the district. After taking the vote for Wheat’s appointment, council President Tony Thaxton double-checked to make sure it was unanimous, then congratulated his former colleague.
