A man who was paralyzed in a vehicle crash less than a year ago and a woman who tried to prevent narcotics agents from executing a search warrant at their residence were arrested Friday night for dealing drugs.
James “Bubba” Blankenbeckly, 40, and Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the residence in the 1800 block of Highway 184 in the Powers Community.
Bradshaw reportedly attempted to barricade herself in the residence, but was quickly taken into custody. Blankenbeckly is confined to a wheelchair after suffering cervical fractures in a pickup crash just south of Hattiesburg last October.
He and Bradshaw were taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and made their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Saturday. Judge Grant Hedgepeth set Blankenbeckly’s bond at $75,000 and Bradshaw’s at $15,000. Blankenbeckly has since posted bond and been released. His bond was higher because he has a previous felony and because he reportedly overdosed and almost died in his driveway earlier this month.
“We had received information that illegal narcotics were being distributed and used at this residence,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division. “Our narcotics division team works long hours building cases to combat illegal narcotics in Jones County, in this case methamphetamine and fentanyl.”
The JCSD responded to the same residence earlier this month, and an unidentified man — confirmed to be Blankenbeckly during his court appearance — had overdosed but was revived by Narcan after being found passed out in the driveway. The man was reportedly combative while being transported by EMServ to the hospital.
"If the illegal narcotics dealers don't understand that we are serious about shutting them down, then they are just plain stupid,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “My best advice is they should sleep with one eye open because you just never know when our narcotics agents are gonna come knocking.”
A GoFundMe account was set up for Blankenbeckly and there were fundraisers for him in the community, including “Bubbastrong” T-shirt sales. His sister is Shelly Davis, wife of longtime local law enforcement officer Macon Davis.
“I am heartbroken over this,” she posted on her Facebook page, noting that she knew people would talk about it, so she decided to address it in that forum.
She noted her support for law enforcement and her love for her brother, concluding with: “You need to respect law enforcement as they have a job to do. You need better friends!!!!!! You need people who will lift you up in life. You need Jesus to intervene in your life. I will always love you Bubba!”
