Pins and needles: NFL draft just hours away with Laurel's Cross expected to be selected in Top 10
Depending on what source one looks at, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross will get picked in the first round of the NFL Draft anywhere between No. 5 overall and No. 19. That would make him the Free State’s first first-round selection. Here is what some of the “experts” are saying:
• Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Fifth overall pick by the New York Giants
• Pro Football Network: Fifth overall to the New York Giants
• NBC Sports: Sixth overall to the Carolina Panthers
• ESPN Nation: 16th overall to the New Orleans Saints
• Cover1.net: Sixth overall to the Panthers
What draft analysts are saying about him:
• Glides in his pass set with excellent range to get to his landmarks balanced and under control to frame up rushers.
• Plays with tremendous weight distribution and balance to consistently stay centered on defenders from snap to finish.
• Above-average play strength and uses his length well as a run-blocker to steer defenders off the spot with the placement to sustain at a high level.
Less than 1-10th of 1 percent of high school football players end up being selected in the NFL Draft, but despite those odds, one of Laurel’s own is about to be on one of the biggest stages in sports.
Countless people in Laurel will be glued to their televisions tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. for the 2022 NFL Draft. Former Laurel and Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross is expected to be selected in the first round. Reports in recent days have linked him to multiple teams with Top 10 picks.
Cross has been closely tied to the Carolina Panthers' organization, which holds the No. 6 overall pick. The Panthers have started 16 different players at left tackle in the past eight seasons, so stability at the most important position on the offensive line is expected to be a priority for them. Cross’ pass-blocking skill set is something desirable for Carolina in the pass-rush heavy NFC South.
The New York Giants have also been linked to Cross in the past few days with their No. 5 overall pick. After nearly a decade of horrid offensive line play, the Giants have made it known that they will be looking for long-term answers for their offensive line. Cross would likely be a Day 1 starter for the team.
After months of work and evaluation getting ready for the NFL Draft, Cross and his family are in Las Vegas for the ceremonial first-round selections. Cross, Alabama’s Evan Neal and NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu are rated as the consensus Top 3 tackles in the draft, but Cross feels like he is the best.
“Personally, I believe that I’m the best offensive tackle in this draft,” Cross said. “We talk to each other, and all of the other tackles are really good players. But I feel like we are different. I think I am the most athletic guy at the position.”
No matter where he is taken, Cross will have officially achieved goals that he set for himself since he was a small child.
“It was alway a dream of mine,” Cross said. “I’ve thought about it since I was a little kid. For it to be here is surreal. It was a lot of hard work and doing what I needed to be consistent and successful, but it paid off. It's going to be an unbelievable feeling no matter who takes me.”
Also expected to be drafted is former Laurel and Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond. While he is not projected to go in the first round, many draft experts have Drummond going as high as Round 3. In his senior season at Ole Miss, he was dominant, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I think he’ll have a chance to be successful for someone,” former Laurel head coach Todd Breland said of Drummond. “Out of that group we had at Laurel with Omar (Bayless), Octavious (Cooley) and all of those guys, he might have been the most skilled.”
