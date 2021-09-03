U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker toured the new $33 million expansion at South Central Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.
Wicker said it was great to see how Laurel has progressed and put “the best foot forward” after touring the facility.
“Clearly, this community, this county and this region are blessed with a very fine hospital and good leadership in a crisis situation.”
The expansion included a 28,444 square-foot Emergency Department, Wellness Center, Medical Office Building, helipad and additional parking that was completed in the fall of 2019. Wicker toured the facility as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect Mississippians.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,850 new cases, 17 deaths and 157 outbreaks in long-term care facilities for Sept. 1. As of Wednesday, SCRMC had 52 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with 21 in the ICU and 21 on ventilators. For the past 24-hour period before print, six new COVID-19-positive patients were admitted — five of whom were unvaccinated.
Wicker spoke to the struggles health-care workers have seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi and the challenges facing the health-care system.
There are funding and regulatory challenges that need to be fixed on a long-term basis in the health-care system, Wicker said.
“But I think, on a short-term basis, we may be able to take some of this information back to Washington, D.C., and alleviate some of this regulatory burden during the height of this resurgence of the pandemic so that health- care workers can concentrate on what they do best, which is taking care of sick people rather than sending reports to Washington, D.C.,” he said.
The fourth wave of the pandemic with the Delta variant was unexpected, and in many ways, our American society was not prepared mentally or emotionally, Wicker said.
“We are in a crisis situation, particularly in Mississippi, from north to south, from the Alabama line to the (Mississippi) River, we are in a serious resurgence and no one has been more impacted than the health-care system,” Wicker said.
One of the more immediate solutions for Mississippi is to reimplement a reporting waiver that was done at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, Wicker said.
“If you have health-care providers who are trained to take care of people with the sickness, it’s really wrong to take them away from treating patients and put them in a reporting phase,” Wicker said. “But this has to be done every day now, according to some federal regulation.”
Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state would contract more than 1,000 health-care workers and deploy them to 61 hospitals across the state to address staffing shortage issues. SCRMC is expected to receive assistance from 22 health-care professionals — 16 registered nurses and six respiratory therapists, said Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO of SCRMC.
When asked how the federal government could help address a long-term solution to staffing shortages in Mississippi hospitals when these contracts are completed, Wicker said, “Clearly there are compensation problems. As I understand it from my briefing today and from other sources, it is simply a position that pays more in other areas than hospitals and health-care providers are allowed to pay in Mississippi. Making sure that we can adequately compensate nurses and other health-care practitioners is one thing.”
