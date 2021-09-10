West Jones High School art students had 10 works of art selected to display in USM’s George Hurst Gallery of Art and Design for the annual Make Your Mark Art Competition.
These pieces were exhibited in a show throughout the summer. The artists — from left, Emily Rose Sturdivant, Lauren Moss, Victoria Nguyen, Kylie Nguyen, Kendall Johnson, Carson Waldrup and Vanessa Hernandez (not pictured) — were at the closing ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 21. Moss won an honorable mention for her work.
