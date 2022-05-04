West Jones Junior Beta Club placed in 16 categories and had seven students picked as Premier Performers at the state convention in Biloxi in March. Anna Kate Christian, Audrey Yarbrough, Angel Nguyen, Aubree Moore and Aanya Banga placed first in Portfolio; Kynlee Smith, Brooklynn White and Aanya Banga placed third in Service Learning Showcase; Averi Cockrell, Audrey Martin, Airy Ly, Molly Stringer, Millie Arender and Darby Wilson place fourth in Marketing and Communications; Molly Stringer and Madison Gray placed second in Club Trading Pin; Connor Holifield placed second in eighth-grade Science; Molli Ellzey placed third in eighth-grade Language Arts; Talon Gerlach placed second in seventh-grade Social Studies; Talon Gerlach, Avery Brown, Molli Ellzey and Weston Stringer placed third in Quiz Bowl; Avery Brown placed fourth in Performing Arts Solo; Bella Edwards placed first in Drawing; Aanya Banga placed second in Mixed Media; Sammie Mitchell placed fourth in Two-Dimensional Design; Molli Ellzey and Harrison Pierce placed second in Living Literature; Sammie Mitchell place third in Recycled Art; Aanya Banga, Kynlie Anderson, Sammie Mitchell, Anna Kate Rose, Angel Nguyen, Broxton Reon, Darby Byrd, Lexi Hilbun, Evelyn Alvarado, Kara Ishee, Molly Stringer, Ava Musgrove, Addison Stringer, Emelyn Cobon, Helen DeJesus, Emily Hill, Presley Farris, Mareli Martinez, Yareli Martinez, Hudson Pierce, Harrison Pierce, Luke Hinton, Rhett Hinton, Jase Gray, Savion Keys, and Austin Watson placed third in Performing Arts Group; Aanya Banga, Kynlie Anderson, Sammie Mitchell, Anna Kate Rose, Angel Nguyen, Broxton Reon, Darby Byrd, Lexi Hilbun, Evelyn Alvarado, Kara Ishee, Molly Stringer, Ava Musgrove, Addison Stringer, Emelyn Cobon, Helen DeJesus, Emily Hill, Presley Farris, Mareli Martinez, Yareli Martinez, Hudson Pierce, Harrison Pierce, Luke Hinton, Rhett Hinton, Jase Gray, Savion Keys, Austin Watson, Ford Bigler, Connor Clairmont, Grayson Gavin, Katelyn Gordon, Talon Gerlach, Weston Stringer, John Wesley Knotts, Issac Kissinger and Brock Holifield placed second in Campaign Skit. West Jones Junior Beta members will compete in Nashville, Tenn., this summer at the national convention. Sammie Mitchell, Evelyn Alvarado, Broxton Reon, Anna Kate Rose, Kynlie Anderson, Avery Brown and Addison Stringer were picked as Premier Performers and will perform in the opening ceremony at nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.