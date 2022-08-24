Prescription drug, not fentanyl believed to be what was picked up from classroom floor
•
A pill that was found on the floor of a West Jones Middle School classroom on Wednesday morning caused some scary side effects in two people who handled it.
A teacher and school resource officer were transported by ambulance to seek medical treatment after they “began to feel bad, out of sorts” after they handled the pill, Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District said. That was a precautionary measure because of the fear of fentanyl, which has been deadly to some through nothing more than contact.
The pill that was found field-tested positive for some sort of amphetamine, not fentanyl, but it was sent to Jackson to be identified, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division.
The pill is believed to be some sort of prescription drug, possibly Adderall.
That kind of drug can cause a reaction like the one the teacher and SRO Danny Gibson had through nothing more than skin absorption, particularly if it’s something they aren’t accustomed to taking, Driskell said.
Like most law enforcement officials, Gibson — who is also a constable and reserve deputy — has nasal Narcan in his possession and used a dose for the teacher and himself, just in case, Parker said.
EMServ Ambulance responded to the school along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and emergency medical responders from the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department. The teacher held the pill “for a few minutes” then Gibson handled it, and a short time later, they reported feeling similar effects.
“They needed to be transported to be checked out and law enforcement confiscated the pill,” Parker said.
It was unknown where the pill came from. The next step school and/or law enforcement officials take will depend on what type of drug it turns out to be, Parker said. It could have fallen out of a student’s pocket, or it could have even come from someone on a cleaning crew.
There have been disturbing stories from around the country about people lacing items like pills or even cash with drugs as a way of intentionally hurting people. If the substance on the pill is something illegal, it will become a law-enforcement matter and there will be further investigation, Parker said.
The incident did make one thing clear to him, though — the need for a session about what to do if drugs or other suspicious substances are found.
“These are scary times we’re living in,” Parker said. “We might need to have a quick Zoom meeting about not picking up things like this. We are not isolated from the bad things that are going on in the world.”
The incident drives home the danger that law enforcement and other first-responders have been dealing with on a daily basis, said Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Powers Volunteer Fire Department.
“The school staff did a fabulous job of doing things right after this happened,” he said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin touted the “robust” response of all the emergency-services personnel.
“West Jones’ staff did a great job in implementing their emergency-response plan,” he said.
