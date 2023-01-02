A 21-year-old Laurel woman is facing a felony charge after being accused of touching a preteen girl inappropriately last week, according to reports from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Hannah Estes, 21, was charged with sexual battery after a family friend reported that she had touched the young girl’s private area. Estes was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Saturday night, New Year’s Eve, and she made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday. Judge Sonny Saul set her bond at $5,000.
The young accuser, who was a family friend under the age of 12, was spending the night with Estes when the incident occurred, according to reports. Estes is accused of showing a video of herself performing a sex act on a man to the girl, then later touching the young girl in a sexual way.
The girl told her mother and the mother called the JCSD. Investigators Denny Graham and Sgt. J.D. Carter are handling the case.
Estes reportedly admitted to touching the girl.
Estes posted bond and was released from jail shortly after her court appearance, but the judge issued a no-contact order, telling her that her bond may be revoked if she tries to have any communication with the girl or her family.
