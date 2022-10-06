The body of a black woman was found Wednesday evening at a home in the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue in Laurel, Laurel police reported.
The unidentified woman was discovered after LPD received a report of a dead person in the home. It is estimated that the woman had been dead for about six months.
LPD would not say if foul play is suspected and the body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.
LPD asks anyone who lives in the area that may have information relevant to this incident to contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867. Investigator Brad Anderson is leading the probe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.