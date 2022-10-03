A Jones County woman who did methamphetamine while she was pregnant with her fourth child will spend a couple of years in prison — but first, she got an earful from the judge.
Heather Kersey, 29, was ordered to serve 30 months in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department Corrections after pleading guilty to felonious child abuse. Her baby was born with meth in his system earlier this year, and hospital officials notified Child Protective Services to launch the Laurel Police Department investigation that led to her arrest in February.
The baby was Kersey’s fourth, and she doesn’t have custody of any of them, she said in court.
“I’m in the process of trying to get my third one back,” she told the judge.
She went to school through the fourth grade and has since received her GED.
Judge Dal Williamson asked Kersey if she knew what meth is made of. When she didn’t respond, he noted that the ingredients in the drug include Draino and battery acid.
“I don’t understand how in the world a mother expecting a child would continue to pour this poison in their body,” he said, shaking his head. “Your baby can’t say, ‘No, mama, stop.’”
He asked if the baby had any birth defects, and Kersey and prosecutor Katie Sumrall said he didn’t appear to.
“Well, you need to thank God for that,” Williamson told Kersey.
In addition to the prison time, she will have to spend 30 months on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,927.50 in court fees and fines. Kersey was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
She was facing a sentence of up to life in prison, but he accepted the plea agreement after offering this warning: “If you come back to this court for pouring this poison in your unborn child, a life sentence, a life sentence will be more appropriate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.