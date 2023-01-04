A woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Luther Hill Road, near its intersection with Doncurt Road, early Tuesday afternoon. The woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by EMServ medics and volunteer firefighters from Glade, M&M and Powers before being transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for serious injuries. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded and is investigating the crash. (Photo submitted)
