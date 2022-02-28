JCSD searching for woman accused of pulling trigger in Hebron house
One woman was shot in the face and airlifted and another woman is on the run after an early-morning shooting in Hebron, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reporting.
Deputies are searching for Melinda Allison “Blue” Landrum, 38, who is accused of firing a handgun into the face of Audrey Marie Kelly at a residence on Lola Lane just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
“The shooter is being sought by JCSD and other law enforcement agencies and is not believed to be in the immediate area any longer,” JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites said shortly after the shooting. “We are in the early stages of the investigation.”
Landrum and an unidentified man were reportedly arguing when Kelly walked into the bedroom, and Landrum then started yelling at her, picked up a handgun and shot her one time in the face, Waites said. The victim was critically wounded, according to reports.
Landrum dropped the weapon inside the residence and fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of JCSD deputies, who were called to the residence at 5:24 a.m.
Kelly was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel in critical condition. She was then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.
Landrum left without a weapon and may have been picked up, JCSD officials said. She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair that has blue highlights.
