A woman who threatened suicide and said that she had killed her own baby is getting help and her child is fine, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to the call at a business on Highway 15 North in the Shady Grove Community on Sunday. They were able to utilize their Critical Incident Training to de-escalate the situation. She reportedly told deputies that she had killed her own baby, but a quick check at the residence showed that the child was safe.
The unidentified woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to a regional hospital for psychiatric evaluation and possible medical treatment.
“Incidences of suicide threats and suicide attempts seem to have risen dramatically during the COVID pandemic,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We urge those who are having suicidal thoughts or are depressed to seek help through professional mental health-care providers or those trained in counseling. One life lost to suicide is one too many.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24 hours a day and may be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
