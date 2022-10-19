Fair opens Friday; Chapel Hart to perform Tuesday night
•
The South Mississippi Fair is coming to Laurel starting Friday, and one of the hottest country music acts around will be featured in the 102nd edition of the annual event that ushers in fall.
After taking the country by storm, Chapel Hart of America’s Got Talent Fame will take the stage on Tuesday. The trio from Poplarville became a worldwide hit after their TV appearance earlier this year and they were since selected CMT’s “Next Women of Country” along with earning the designation “International Group of the Year” and had the “International Song of the Year” in Scotland for the song “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” They also were nominated by the British CMA’s for “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their second album “The Girls Are Back In Town.”
The South Mississippi Fair jumped at the opportunity to bring Chapel Hart in as featured artist, and none are more excited for the opportunity than fair director Pam Holifield.
“We have a small budget annually for fair entertainment,” she said. “At the end of each fair, we begin our search for the next year. It was good fortune that we secured Chapel Hart prior to their rise and popularity on (America’s Got Talent). They are a very talented group, and we are very excited to have them.”
Chapel Hart is scheduled to play Tuesday. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. There are still a limited number of tickets available for the performance. Floor seats are $15 and bleacher seating is $10 and tickets can be purchased online and a full schedule is available at somsfair.com.
To go along with Chapel Hart, the fair will have plenty of vendors and rides set up, so people of every age can come and enjoy the evening.
All of the scheduled events (except the Chapel Hart show) are $5 per person for gate admission. Parking is free and the fair administration expects this year to be the biggest fair that they have ever had.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.